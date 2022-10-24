EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 29,800.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 105,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

