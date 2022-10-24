EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $138.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.