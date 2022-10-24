EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 297 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $96.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.03%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

