EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,004,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,606,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.31 and a 200 day moving average of $209.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $249.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

