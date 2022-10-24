EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 129,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OFC opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

