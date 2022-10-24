EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1,177.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Health Investors by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $54.76 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

