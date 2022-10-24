EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 88,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.