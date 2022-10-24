EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $82.14 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

