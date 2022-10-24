EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $40.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.