EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 641 Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGRW. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 787.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 100,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

