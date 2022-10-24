EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $31.49.
