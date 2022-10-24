EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

Get Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.