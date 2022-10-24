EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after buying an additional 413,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,662,000 after buying an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

