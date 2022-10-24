EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSB. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSB opened at $49.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th.

