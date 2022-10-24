Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,729 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.