Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 792.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,609,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $89.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

