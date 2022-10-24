Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,818,000 after acquiring an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

EXR opened at $163.73 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average is $184.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

