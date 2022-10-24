FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.
Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $400.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
