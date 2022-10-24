Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $346,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

FICO stock opened at $404.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

