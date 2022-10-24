Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Farfetch stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.83.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

