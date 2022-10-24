Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $988.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $47,628.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,920.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $47,628.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,920.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock worth $915,537 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

