First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $81.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

