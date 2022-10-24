First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,173,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $26,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 191,641 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $55,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Busey Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Busey stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

