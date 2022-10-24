First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

