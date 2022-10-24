First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,191 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,484 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $63,489,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

FHN opened at $24.10 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.