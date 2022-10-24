First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INBK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 6.6 %

INBK stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 47,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

