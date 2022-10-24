FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 13,246 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,453.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 412.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.6% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
