Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 57.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $134.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $136.77. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

