Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 282,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,521,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,879.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,521,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,879.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,477,492 shares of company stock worth $70,217,466. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

