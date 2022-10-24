Freemont Management S.A. Sells 3,600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $350.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

