Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 7.1 %

FCX stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.