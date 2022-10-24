Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.