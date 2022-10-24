Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 387,201 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

