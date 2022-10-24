Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.08.

Generac Stock Down 1.1 %

GNRC opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Generac by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 69,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

