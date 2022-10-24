Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lowered to Sell at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $320.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.08.

Generac Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.90.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

