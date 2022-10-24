GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.94.

GFL stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $3,013,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 661,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 191.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

