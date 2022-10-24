Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 74,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

