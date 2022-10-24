Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.