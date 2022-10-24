Gratus Capital LLC Buys 4,897 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

