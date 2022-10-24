Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Greif Profile

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

