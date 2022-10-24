Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,914,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 303,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,136,616. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAE opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

