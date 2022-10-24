HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

