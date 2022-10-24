Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock worth $22,074 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 3.1 %

Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $488.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.