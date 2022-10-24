Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

HR opened at $18.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

