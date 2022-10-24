Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HES. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $133.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. Hess has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hess by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

