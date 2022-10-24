HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

DINO opened at $59.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

