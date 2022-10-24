Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

