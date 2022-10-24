HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $539.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

