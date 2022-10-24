Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $26,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 37.0% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 486,210 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

