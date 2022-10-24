H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $26,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HRB opened at $40.75 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.