H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.4 %

HRB opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.